

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 323.9 million in April from EUR 280.3 million in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports grew by 9.9 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively in April from a year earlier.



During the January to April period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 1.35 billion, down from EUR 2.1 billion in the same period of 2017.



