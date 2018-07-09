Australia Oriental Media Buddhist Charity Association: Charity Led by Buddhist Master Jun Hong Lu Celebrates the First Denmark-China Dragon Boat Race Festival in Copenhagen

The Exciting and Colorful Race Took Place on June 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / Buddhist Master Jun Hong Lu, Chairman of the Australia Oriental Media Buddhist Charity Association (AOMB), has been dedicated to promoting Buddhism, vegetarianism, and cohesive multicultural communities for the past 20 years. Master Lu is also the founder of the Buddhist practice, Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door, with 10 million followers around the world.

On June 24, 2018, the first Denmark-China Dragon Boat Race Festival to commemorate mutual friendship between Denmark and China made its debut in Copenhagen, Denmark. Eighteen dragon boat teams from the Chinese embassy, local communities, and rowing clubs participated in the competition. More than 500 people attended the event. Shiren Zhao, the Charge d'affaires from the Chinese Embassy in Denmark, was invited to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is marked as a traditional cultural holiday in China. It has been celebrated in China for more than 2,000 years, in commemoration of the passing of Chinese scholar and poet Qu Yuan (340-278 BC).

The Chinese imitate the acts of rescuing Qu Yuan to commemorate and show respect for him: eating zongzi (pyramid-shaped sticky rice wrapped in bamboo leaves) and racing in boats in the shape of dragons have become the central customs of the festival.

The Dragon Boat Festival has been celebrated as a public holiday in China since 2008. Today, most people enjoy a three-day holiday to celebrate.

As one of the most influential organizations serving local communities, the Guan Yin Citta Buddhism Association in Denmark was also greatly involved in the event by promoting a plant-based diet and Buddhist teachings.

Volunteers from Guan Yin Citta-Denmark Chapter prepared a wide variety of delicious vegetarian dishes for everyone attending this multicultural event. Many people were impressed with the taste of the vegetarian food. In the meantime, volunteers were distributing flyers and pamphlets to the crowds, telling them the nutritional benefits and spiritual impact of the food choice on their lives.

The event was wrapped up with a magnificent award ceremony. All the attendants look forward to the next festival and hope it would continue to be one of the most exciting summer events in Denmark for many years to come.

Australia Oriental Media Buddhist Charity Association (AOMB) was founded in May 2014. It has been registered with the Australian government and is required by law to maintain transparent, correct, and complete financial records. AOMB, under the guidance of its Chairman Master Jun Hong Lu, is devoted to promoting Buddhism and traditional Chinese culture, helping to restore the peaceful state of mind for modern people, and improving their mental wellbeing. It achieves these goals by reaching out to people suffering from mental illnesses and raising money for them. It also fundraises for adults and children with disabilities and organizing charitable events to support disaster relief efforts around the world. Guided by the core values of kindness and compassion, AOMB aims to improve the welfare of the elderly and children and reaches out to those disadvantaged in our society. By engaging itself in charitable events and the spread of Buddhism, it aims to play its part in the peaceful development of the world. For more information, please visit https://richardjunhonglu.org/ or http://aombca.org/.

