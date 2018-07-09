

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose Monday morning, further trimming recent losses.



Gold began to recover last week, posting a modest gain following June's drubbing.



Sept. gold was up $10 an $1266 an ounce this morning.



June reports on manufacturing from Markit and ISM are due after the opening bell on Wall Street.



German exports grew by more-than-expected 1.8 percent on a monthly basis in May, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in April, figures from Destatis showed. Shipments were expected to gain only 0.7 percent.



Separately, survey data from think tank Sentix revealed that Eurozone investor sentiment improved in July after a sharp slide in June. The investor confidence index rose unexpectedly to 12.1 from 9.3 in June. The expected score was 9.0.



