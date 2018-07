LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased in May from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 358.8 million in May from EUR 261.9 million in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also climbed from EUR 272.4 million in April.



Both exports and imports advanced by 7.3 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively in May from a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX