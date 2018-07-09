Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International Streamlines Its Market Leading Nordic Real Estate Management Services Platform

TORONTO and HELSINKI, Finland, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI), a global leader in commercial real estate services, today announced the divestiture of its residential property management operation servicing apartment housing companies ("Finland AHC"), which manages over 30,000 apartments throughout Finland. This transaction allows Colliers Finland to focus entirely on its core business of providing real estate management services to owners and users of commercial real estate. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980, and acquired by Colliers International earlier this year, Colliers Finland is a market leader with a highly experienced management team, providing commercial real estate management services for office, industrial and retail properties; and retail and shopping center development & consultancy.

"The divestiture of Finland AHC to a well-respected Nordic player strengthens and focuses our Nordic platform, aligning with our growth strategy in the region," said Chris McLernon, CEO of Colliers International | EMEA. "The Colliers Finland team continue to outperform our expectations and thrive in Colliers' entrepreneurial environment."

"We have gained significant momentum as part of Colliers, and this transaction allows us to provide an even greater focus on our portfolio of commercial real estate assets comprising more than 8 million square meters (86 million square feet), as well as continuing to provide advisory services to commercial real estate clients, helping them accelerate their success," said Sirpa Ojala, CEO of Colliers International | Finland.

