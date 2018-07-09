Excalibur Equities Corp.: Successful Entrepreneur Daniel Melamed Announces he is Going Statewide with his Growing Number of Investments

Melamed Has Just Posted the New Properties on His Website that His Company is Currently Working On

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / Daniel Melamed, a successful entrepreneur with 20 years of experience and a young investor from Great Neck, New York, is pleased to announce that he is branching out in his real estate work. Melamed is now going statewide with his growing number of investments and is looking forward to working on even more projects throughout the entire state of New York.

To learn more about Daniel Melamed and his new and upcoming buildings, please visit http://www.danielmelamed.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the fact that Daniel Melamed is going to expand his property development and management service area will not surprise the many people in the industry who know him. Since he first opened his company, Excalibur Equities, in 2015, Melamed has earned a well-deserved reputation for being a leader in the development and management of commercial and residential real estate across Brooklyn.

To date, Excalibur Equities has owned and operated more than 30 properties throughout New York City, with a main focus on the Brooklyn region. Now, Melamed is poised to expand his full-service, family-owned real estate firm throughout the state.

For example, as it notes on his website, Melamed is currently working on a multifamily building located in the heart of old Brooklyn. The property, which is located at 1647 8th Ave. in the Park Slope neighborhood, is considered by many to be one of New York City's most desirable areas. The prominent neighborhood, which was once the home of former President Barack Obama, is famous for its brownstone buildings.

"The six-family unit will soon be renovated with a modern classic taste to enhance the beauty of the building and well as the neighborhood," the spokesperson noted, adding that Daniel estimates that the work on this beautiful building will be completed sometime in the near future.

In addition to the property in Park Slope, Melamed recently acquired another property in Brooklyn, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2019.

About Daniel Melamed and Excalibur Equities Corp.:

Excalibur Equities Corp., the Property Management division of Daniel Melamed, is a ten-year private family-owned real estate services company. Excalibur Equities prides itself on its hands-on style, which leads to a closer landlord-tenant relationship, and is the key to Excalibur Equities' success. Thanks to Melamed's hard work and dedication, Excalibur Equities has earned a reputation as a compassionate, flexible and reliable management service. For more information, please visit http://www.danielmelamed.com/.

