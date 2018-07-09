

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade deficit decreased in April, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 696.9 million in April from EUR 1.03 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 807.6 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.14 billion in April, down slightly from EUR 1.18 billion in March.



Meanwhile, imports decreased more largely from EUR 2.21 billion to 1.84 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX