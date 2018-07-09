sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,17 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 871766 ISIN: US0325111070 Ticker-Symbol: AAZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,92
63,18
14:41
62,88
63,22
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION
ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION62,170,00 %