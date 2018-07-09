

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.(APC) said that its board has authorized an expansion of the company's share-repurchase program to $4.0 billion, representing a $1.0 billion increase.



The company completed the first $3.0 billion of this program on June 29, 2018. In addition, Anadarko announced a $500 million increase to its debt-reduction program, bringing the total planned to $1.5 billion.



Bob Gwin, Anadarko Executive Vice President, Finance and CFO said, 'We aggressively completed the previously announced $3.0 billion share-repurchase program in just over nine months. We also retired $100 million of debt at maturity in May with an additional $900 million expected to be retired upon maturity in the first half of 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX