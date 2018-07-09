Gubagoo Recognized for Consumer Lead Generation in UK Car Dealer Power Awards

UK Auto Dealers rate Gubagoo 'Highly Commended' in Car Dealer survey

BOCA RATON, Florida, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo, the leading provider of advanced communication solutions for automotive dealerships and OEMs, was awarded Highly Commended for Consumer Lead Generation of the Year in Car Dealer magazine's prestigious Car Dealer Power survey.

The annual survey, now in its ninth year, invites automotive retailers to share their views on the manufacturers and suppliers they work with. Thousands of dealers participated in the anonymous survey, which captured valuable insight from the perspective of the UK's automotive retail industry.

"We are honored to have been recognized by UK automotive dealers as a top provider for consumer lead generation," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo.

Gubagoo's suite of advanced live chat, text, and video solutions, including ChatSmart and Publisher, is available through Gubagoo's exclusive UK reseller GForces. Dealers can use Gubagoo to track user journeys and online behavior to engage with consumers more effectively, increasing website engagement, improving the customer experience, and maximizing lead conversion.

In May, Gubagoo announced that GForces can post UK dealers' pre-owned inventory to Facebook Marketplace. Gubagoo's professional chat specialists will respond to buyer inquiries and upload qualified leads direct to the dealer's CRM.

More than 12,000 dealers subscribe to Car Dealer's monthly magazine. Its content appeals to all members of the motor trade - from the small independents to the multi-franchise, multi-outlet giants.

A full list of Car Dealer Power Award winners is available here.

Automotive dealerships in the UK who wish to learn more about Gubagoo can visit http://www.gforces.co.uk/gubagoo or call 01622 391 900.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of advanced digital messaging, marketing and communication solutions for automotive dealerships and OEMs. We deliver a fully managed, live messaging service that connects consumers to dealers anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, and video.

Our team of professional chat specialists tap into intelligence captured from our patented behavioral and scoring platform, making each human interaction more intelligent and highly personalized, and contributing to superior lead conversion.

More than 3,500 dealerships, including some of the world's largest dealer groups, as well as OEM-certified programs, are using Gubagoo's omni-channel communication platform to take their customer experience to the next level. For more information about Gubagoo, visit www.gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855.359.2573.