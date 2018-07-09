Aon Announces First-of-its-Kind, Season-Long Golf Competition in Partnership with PGA TOUR and LPGA

Aon Risk Reward Challenge to highlight player performance on most strategically challenging holes across regular season

Winning player from PGA TOUR and LPGA will each win $1 million prize

LONDON and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida and DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with the PGA TOUR and LPGA in the first-of-its-kind Aon Risk Reward Challenge.

The season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge will highlight the world's best professional golfers as they tackle the most strategically challenging holes across both the PGA TOUR and LPGA schedules. The player from each Tour on top of the Aon leaderboard at the end of the regular season will each receive $1 million in prize money.

As an Official Marketing Partner of both Tours, Aon receives the following designations: the "Official Risk, Retirement and Health Advisor of the PGA TOUR" and the "Official Professional Services Firm of the LPGA."

"At Aon, we use proprietary data and analytics to advise our clients and provide the insights they need to stay a step ahead of the competition," said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer, Aon. "The same is true in golf, where players must take calculated risks that improve their performance. We are excited to showcase the best strategic decision makers from across the world of golf through the Aon Risk Reward Challenge."

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge will be brought to life through a multi-platform strategy that includes broadcast integration with CBS and Golf Channel, the use of PGA TOUR and LPGA digital platforms, and the opportunity for Aon to bring clients and colleagues inside the ropes with exclusive experiences and business networking events around the world.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Aon as our newest Official Marketing Partner and to align with a globally respected brand that we know will be a tremendous asset to our business," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is an authentic fit for our sport that will resonate with players and fans while providing Aon an intuitive way to reinforce how their firm creates value for its clients."

The PGA TOUR and LPGA entered into a strategic alliance in 2016 designed to further promote the growth of golf. Aon will collaborate with both Tours to create a season-long program that spans the sport, and both Commissioners are hopeful that they will continue to see examples of such collaboration.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aon to the LPGA family of partners," said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. "The Aon Risk Reward Challenge will bring an exciting new season-long competition to our Tour with a very significant $1 million prize for our winner. The fact that Aon is providing equal prize money for the men (PGA TOUR) and women (LPGA) has made a huge statement to our players, and we couldn't be more appreciative."

Additional Details About the Aon Risk Reward Challenge

Click here to view the official partnership launch video

Click here to download the Aon Risk Reward Challenge infographic

Winners from each Tour will receive the Aon Trophy and $1 million in prize money

Aon Risk Reward Challenge will run across regular season tournaments (28 PGA TOUR; 30 LPGA)

CBS Sports (PGA TOUR) and Golf Channel (LPGA) are official broadcast partners and the Aon Risk Reward Challenge will be brought to life through feature segments including hole flyovers, player interviews and on-air commentary

Final details on scoring and the schedule of holes for each Tour will be released later this year

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge Leaderboard will highlight player performance across the season

