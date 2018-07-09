GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Nilfisk, a global supplier of professional cleaning solutions headquartered in Denmark, with products and services sold in more than 100 countries, has chosen GTT to manage its global network and implement an SD-WAN service.

"Nilfisk is committed to serving customer needs through innovation and a best-in-class customer experience," stated Steen Andersen, head of CIO Office Core IT at Nilfisk. "As we migrate more of our mission-critical applications to the cloud and implement IoT, we require an agile communications platform for both cloud and legacy infrastructure needs. GTT is a partner that can support our cloud networking requirements comprehensively, due to its experience managing enterprise networks coupled with its future-proof, software-defined network that offers the security, flexibility and scalability we need."

GTT will deploy its SD-WAN service across the 120 sites Nilfisk operates around the world. GTT SD-WAN intelligently manages traffic by actively directing it along the most efficient network paths to and from applications hosted in the cloud or data center. The dynamic networking functionality results in an agile, high-performance communications infrastructure that enables innovation and improves client experience.

GTT also delivers comprehensive security across Nilfisk's global network, including content filtering and regional firewalls in Europe, North America and Asia. GTT's management of the service allows Nilfisk to focus on its core business.

"GTT is redefining global communications to serve clients such as Nilfisk who are building their future in the cloud," stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. "We help our clients connect people across their organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud."

About GTT

GTT is redefining global communications to serve a cloud-based future, connecting people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. A Fortune Future 50 company, GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services to any location in the world. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Nilfisk

Nilfisk is a global market leader headquartered in Denmark. Nilfisk has sales companies in 45 countries, and with an additional strong distributor network, Nilfisk markets and sells products and services in more than 100 countries worldwide. Nilfisk is one of the world's leading providers of professional cleaning equipment and services, with 5,800 employees and an annual turnover of 1,082 mEUR (2017). Nilfisk is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. For more information on Nilfisk, please visit www.nilfisk.com.

