TeneoBio, Inc.: Teneobio Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen to Develop Multispecific Antibodies for Oncology

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneobio, Inc., a next generation multi-specific antibody therapeutics company, announced today the initiation of a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to develop novel multi-specific antibodies for undisclosed oncology targets. Under the terms of the agreement, Teneobio will generate product candidates using its proprietary UniRat transgenic human antibody 'heavy-chain only' rodent platform and its state-of-the-art sequence-based discovery engine, TeneoSeek. For resulting therapeutic candidates, Janssen would have exclusive global licensing rights to the antibodies for clinical development and commercialization. The deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC through its California Innovation Center.

Teneobio Inc. will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive future research, development and commercial milestone payments per potential candidate. Teneobio would also receive royalties on world-wide net sales of each multi-specific product. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Roland Buelow, CEO of Teneobio, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Janssen and its oncology scientists to develop the next generation of therapeutic multispecific antibodies. Our UniRat-derived modular human variable heavy-chain antibody domains (UniDabs) enable the assembly of robust, optimized, multispecifics for T-cell redirection, as antibody drug-conjugates, and as extracellular domains of CAR T-cells to target cancers. Through Teneobio's state-of-the-art discovery platforms, we look to discover and advance differentiated biotherapeutics to the clinic. Janssen's deep oncology expertise complements our interests and goals to address unmet medical needs with novel breakthrough therapeutics."

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio's discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat and OmniFlic), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDabs) derived from UniAbs can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio's "plug-and-play" T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity. Teneobio plans to file its first IND on its lead program, TNB-383B (anti-BCMAxCD3) for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Q4 of 2018. The company has received funding from institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.teneobio.com (https://www.teneobio.com/)

Company Inquiries for Teneobio, Inc.

Omid Vafa, Chief Business Officer

ovafa@teneobio.com (mailto:%20ovafa@teneobio.com)

