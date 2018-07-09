EnVen Energy Corporation Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / EnVen Energy Corporation (the "Company" or "EnVen") (OTC PINK: ENNVW) today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the Company's proposed initial public offering. The size and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the initial public offering will be completed.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers to sell or solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

