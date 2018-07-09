Savannah Cat Association Announces the Launch of Their New Website that is Devoted to Educating People About the Cats

The New Website Offers Helpful Advice about Care, Size, Temperament and More, As Well As a Helpful List of Questions to Ask a Savannah Cat Breeder Prior to Purchasing One of the Beautiful Animals

LOS ANGLES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / The founders of Savannah Cat Association are pleased to announce the recent launch of their new and user-friendly website. The new site, which launched earlier this year, has one key goal in mind: to educate the public all about Savannah cats.

To learn more about the Savannah cat, which is the result of breeding various spotted, domestic shorthair cats with a Serval cat, please visit https://savannahcatassociation.org/savannah-cat-savannah-kitten.

As a spokesperson for Savannah Cat Association noted, the founders understand that while the Savannah kittens and cats have become quite popular, not many people truly understand everything they should know about these beautiful animals.

"In addition, there are many scams these days and also people who are selling Savannah cats without papers, and even sick cats for cheap," the spokesperson noted.

This knowledge inspired the founders to launch the Savannah Cat Association, and help teach people the truth about the Savannah Cat, as well as be a place for trustworthy breeders to gather. Now, with the launch of the new site, the founders hope to reach even more people and provide them with a reputable source of in-depth information.

"Our members sign a pledge to be honest and prove the cats they place are tested and healthy," the spokesperson noted.

Even though the website was launched not long ago, it is already creating quite a positive buzz with people who want to learn more about the hybrid cat, along with information about their size, weight, temperament, care and more.

The site includes a broad list of questions and answers about the domestic and big spotted cat, including the average Savannah cat price, and, as many prospective owners ask "what is F1, F2, F3 Savannah cat mean?"

It also features a helpful list of questions that prospective owners should ask a breeder prior to purchasing a Savannah cat; this includes if the kittens are registered and if so, with which association, what testing has been done on the cats, how long they have been a breeder and if they have a list of references available.

About Savannah Cat Association:

The Savannah cat is a fairly new breed and has become very popular. Lorre Smith has been active with the breed since the 1990's and she saw lots of erroneous information, scams and Savannah cats sold without papers. A few Savannah breeders, along with Smith, got together to build the non-profit organization to help promote the truth about the Savannah cat and to gather like-minded and ethical breeders to help with their goals. For more information, please visit https://savannahcatassociation.org/.

Contact:

Lorre Smith

business@savannahcatassociation.org

512-942-9289

SOURCE: Savannah Cat Association