2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market Worth $8.57 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global 2-ethylhexanol market size is projected to reach USD 8.57 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for 2-EH acrylate from the paints and coatings industry is one of the key factors driving the market.

Rapid replacement of solvent-based products by waterborne acrylic products, supported by presence of stringent air emission regulations, is expected to fuel the demand for the product. Replacing solvent-based coatings with waterborne coatings offers various advantages such as easy water and soap clean-up, reduced solvent exposure, and less hazardous waste disposal & associated costs. Besides this, they ensure reduced concerns regarding flammability & impact insurance costs, reduced health risks, and less mixing and minimal waste in case of one-component coatings. These factors are anticipated to positively impact the demand for 2-EH acrylate over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the leading market for 2-ethylhexanol in 2016 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The region is projected to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period, owing to growing market potential in China. Manufacturers in the country are increasing their production capacity to meet the rising demand for 2-EH.

Growing demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to impact the product demand over the forecast years. Increasing disposable income, growing middle class population, and strengthening economy of aforementioned countries are expected to foster the growth of end use industries such as automotive and construction, thereby boosting the demand for 2-EH.

The plasticizers segment is anticipated to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025

by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025 In terms of revenue, the 2-EH acrylate segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from the building & construction industry, growing investments worldwide for infrastructure development, and rising penetration of acrylates in the coating industry.

The U.S. 2-ethylhexanol market is anticipated to exceed 647.0 kilotons by 2025, owing to sufficient inventories, increased production, and an overall steady demand in the country

The market for 2-ethylhexanol is highly competitive with the presence of a various well-established players with extensive product portfolios

Some of the key companies present in the market are The Dow Chemical Co.' BASF SE' Eastman Chemical Company' Sigma-Aldrich' SABIC Industries, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Kedzierzyn Spólka Akcyjna, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and LG Chem, Ltd.

