COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Berlin Hypo 0% € 750mn covered 2022

Post-stabilisation notice

9thJuly 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Berlin Hyp AG

€ 750m benchmark Mortgage Covered Bond due 2022

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: [Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Berlin Hyp AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000BHY0BH3 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 0% Mortgage Covered Bonds due 10 October 2022 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BayernLB

DekaBank

Erste Group

HSBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.