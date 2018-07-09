Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: AITGD) (f/k/a Air Transport Group Holdings, Inc.) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, WFS Pharmagreen Inc., has completed the design and is in the process of finalizing the engineering plans of an exceptional project to develop and construct the state of the art Cannabis research and production facility. The Cannabis/Botany Biotech Complex is an innovative and proprietary design of a 62,000 sq. ft. building complex that will be nestled on 25 acres, in Deroche, B.C., Canada, about ninety minute drive East from Vancouver, B.C. The complex, which is targeted for completion in the summer of 2019, makes use of cutting edge technologies in its engineering as well as with its construction resulting in a secure, uniquely advanced, eco-friendly and semi-automated tissue culture, cleanroom laboratory, extraction and distillation and research facility.

This premier cannabis biotech complex will provide for the annual in-vitro production and supply of over 10 million cannabis tissue cultured plantlets and ready-to-grow starter crops for licensed commercial grow operations, micro-cultivators as well as for the Canadian retail markets and the International markets with its licensed proprietary hemp strain plantlets.

The licensing for the Cannabis/Botany Biotech Complex as both a dealer and producer is pending approval under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) and the Office of Controlled Substances and will allow for several original, complimentary and Cannabis industry leading services:

The Cannabis/Botany Biotech Complex will employ between 80-100 persons on site. The primary focus is to produce pesticide/fungicide-free, with no genetic drift tissue cultured plantlets to meet the rapidly increasing Cannabis market demand for medicinal quality starter plant material using the proprietary in-vitro "Chibafreen Process".

This pioneering micro-propagation technology developed by Botanical Research In Motion Inc. (B.R.I.M.) for use by Pharmagreen in its biotech centers for new growth plantlets from any existing plant strain while limiting genetic variance and mutation. It allows for large-scale production of precise and consistently robust quality suitable plantlets for even the most sizeable commercial ventures.

Onsite research and development at the centre will continue to enhance existing micro-propagation techniques for cultured plantlets and help refine developing protocols for a variety of Cannabis strains for indoor and outdoor cannabis growers. Application of this industry-leading botanical tissue culture technology may also be adapted for any plant species to benefit sustainable agriculture needs beyond simply the various specific Cannabis species.

(B.R.I.M.) has developed a proprietary industrial hemp strain named "CBD DANA" which will be made available for large-scale production for both domestic and international markets produced and sold via Pharmagreen's biotech complex. This innovative strain contains a high cannabidiol content of 10-20%, less than 0.3% THC and a unique profile of active terpene and alkamide entourage constituents.

Cold storage capacity utilizing (B.R.I.M.'s) proprietary Cold Storage technology will provide for long term plant tissue sample preservation and banking of specific live plantlet strains for future research and production, will be another service provided at the biotech complex.

Energy efficient and state-of-the-art greenhouse space will further allow for year-round nurseries safeguarding cultured and developing plants for all growing seasons.

The Cannabis/Botany Biotech Complex will provide analytic services, genomic characterization and testing of botanical material for industry certification and also include commercial-scale plant distillation and extraction capacity for producing botanical oils and other active medicinal constituents. Medicinal formulations researched and developed at the centre will be made available under the Pharmagreen Biotech brand.

This one of a kind Cannabis/Botany Biotech Complex may serve as a model for future build-outs in other parts of the country and abroad. Its facilities for large-scale production, research and storage of genetically identical, disease and pest-free plantlets with consistent and certifiable constituent properties ensure the highest standards for safety and quality of Cannabis as medicine. Competitive innovation, strategic partnerships and cross industry applications of cutting-edge micro-propagation technologies puts Pharmagreen's Biotech Complex in a unique position to lead the way in this exciting field of Cannabis biology.

