Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement financing of up to One Million Dollars ("$1,000,000.00") CDN via the issuance of up to Twenty Million ("20,000,000") Units at price of Five Cents ("$0.05") CDN per Unit. Each Unit will consist of One Common Share (a "Share") in the capital of the Corporation and one Common Share Purchase Warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Corporation at an exercise price of Ten Cents ("$0.10") CDN per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the financing, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the Corporation's shares closes at or greater than $0.15 CDN for ten consecutive trading days.

All common shares issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Finder's fees may be payable on a portion of the private placement to eligible finders of 8%. All proceeds from the financing will be used for drilling and general working capital purposes.

The Offering will permit participation of existing shareholders of the Corporation who held shares of the Corporation as of July 5th, 2018 (the Record Date) and who continue to hold shares of the Company as of the closing date of the Offering, pursuant to the existing security holder prospectus exemption available under OSC Rule 45-501 - Ontario Prospectus and Registration Exemptions and equivalent provisions of other applicable securities laws (the Existing Shareholder Exemption). In addition, for those shareholders and for others who do not qualify under the Existing Shareholder Exemption, such persons may qualify to participate under other prospectus exemptions, such as the "accredited investor" (as the term is defined in the Securities Act (Ontario) or other legislation applicable in the jurisdiction in which such subscriber resides) prospectus exemption.

To participate, shareholders relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption will be required to represent in writing certain requirements of the Existing Shareholder Exemption, including that they were as of the Record Date and continue to be as of the closing date, a shareholder of the Company, and that they are purchasing the Offering Shares as principal for their own account. The aggregate acquisition cost to a shareholder relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption, and not the "accredited investor" prospectus exemption, cannot exceed CDN$15,000 in the 12-month period immediately preceding the closing date of the Offering, unless that shareholder has obtained advice regarding suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer in the shareholder's jurisdiction. The minimum subscription amount for shareholders relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption is $5,000 CDN (the Minimum Subscription).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or a person in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Charles Dove

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (403) 815-2440

E: charles.dove@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Mr. Paul Haber

Chairman & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

