Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces that the Company has secured eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares on the OTC marketplace where New Energy Metals now trades under the symbol "NEMCF".

About The Company

New Energy Metal's is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile, several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district, and a lithium project in Chile's Atacama salar district.

