United First Partners ("UFP"), a leading independent Equity Research and Brokerage firm, covering event driven and special situations equities research and execution globally, is strengthening its sales and trading franchise.

UFP recently hired Ming Lai, who joins as a Managing Director and a member of the North American Sales and Trading team. Prior to joining UFP, Ming held senior positions at Citigroup and Lehman Brothers on their respective Event Driven desks, and most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Event Driven Trading at Jefferies. Under Ming's leadership, UFP aims to continue expanding its global sales and trading capabilities across special situations equities.

United First Partners Co-Head of North America Andrew Rosen commented: "UFP continues to invest in our leading event driven sales, trading and research effort while expanding our capabilities into equity derivative strategy and execution. Ming's addition to UFP reinforces those efforts as he brings a wealth of expertise in marketing and execution in both equities and derivatives".

About UFP and Mariana UFP

United First Partners is an independent global financial services firm, with a strong reputation and leading position in the Equities and Derivatives space. UFP's award winning research reflects UFP's commitment to excellence in Special Situations Research, providing best in class and in-depth research coverage on companies where specific events may act as a catalyst for material price actions, using fundamental analysis and unique in-house legal resources. United First Partners and Mariana entered into a strategic alliance in May 2017 to generate synergies across the group's complementary business lines and play an active role in the industry consolidation. Mariana UFP offers comprehensive cross-asset services in Europe Australia (through Mariana UFP LLP, regulated by the FCA), in North America (through United First Partners LLC, SEC regulated and member of FINRA and SIPC) and in the UAE (through UFP Capital Markets (DIFC) Limited, regulated by the DFSA). The Mariana UFP group also offers structured products, advisory and asset management services.

