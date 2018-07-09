J.F. Lehman & Company Further Augments Operating Executive Board

NEW YORK, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael V. Cuff to its Operating Executive Board ("OEB"). The OEB is a group of seasoned industry and government executives who have significant experience in the firm's target industries. Through key relationships and sector-specific knowledge, OEB members contribute to sourcing and evaluating transactions, advising on portfolio company strategy and recruiting senior level portfolio company management.

Mr. Cuff joins the OEB after eight years of service with J.F. Lehman & Company as Managing Director, Operations. In that capacity, he was responsible for leveraging the firm's extensive operational resources and empowering portfolio company executive teams to drive growth and value creation. As part of his transition to the OEB, Mr. Cuff will remain a director of several current portfolio companies, including Trident Maritime Systems, Lake Shore Systems and AGI Holdings.

Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Mr. Cuff was a senior executive at Honeywell Aerospace where his responsibilities included oversight of the Helicopter and Surface Systems business group, a $1.8 billion business which consisted of 150 OEM programs. Prior to joining Honeywell in 2002, Mr. Cuff served in the U.S. Army for more than 28 years in senior positions including Strategic Planning for Middle East operations at the Pentagon and seven years in program management and requirements definition.

A native of Utah, Mr. Cuff holds a B.A. from Brigham Young University and a Master's of Education in Corporate Training from Oregon State University. He earned a Master's of Science in Strategic Policy from the National War College and completed the Strategic Technology Development Executive course from M.I.T. and the Finance Executive Course from the University of Chicago.

"For nearly a decade, Mike has led a wide variety of initiatives to build value across our portfolio companies," stated Alex Harman, Partner. "With his appointment to the OEB, we expect to continue to leverage his deep industry and operating experience as well as his strong relationships with our executive teams."

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

