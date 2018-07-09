Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Anticipated to Reach $50.45 Billion by 2023, Reports BIS Research

FREMONT, California, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'GlobalOffshore Wind Energy Market- Analysis and Forecast (2018-2023)', the global offshore wind energy market is expected to reach $50.45 billion by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2023. This growth is highly attributed to the increasing demand for using renewable energy sources in the power generation mix and the increasing demand for clean energy. The global offshore wind energy market in terms of installed capacity is expected to reach 55,835MW by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 21% from 2018 to 2023.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg )



Browse more than 61Data Tables and 133Figures spread through 220Pages and in-depth TOC on "GlobalOffshore Wind EnergyMarket"

Increasing utilization of renewable energy for power generation mix continues to have a positive impact on the global offshore wind energy market. Today, the offshore wind energy sector has evolved to generate electricity, with the help of wind turbines taking off a significant load from conventional sources of energy. Offshore wind energy forms an integral part of these clean energy resources and has a higher capacity factor as compared to the onshore wind energy. Wind turbines use the power of natural wind to generate electricity. This process of generating electricity is proliferating across the globe. Several developing countries have opened huge opportunities for the global offshore wind turbines market since the pressure of keeping the carbon emissions low is increasing day-by-day.

BIS Research Report:https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-offshore-wind-energy-market.html

According to Sonal Rawat, Analyst at BIS Research, in 2018, "the turbine module segment is expected to dominate the offshore wind energy market (by components). This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2022. This dominance is due to the features of the turbine which comprises essential components such as the nacelle, rotor and blades, and tower, which helps to produce electricity. Moreover, the cost of turbine components accounts for the largest share of the overall cost of the offshore wind project."

The offshore wind energy market requires the use of various component to perform the operations efficiently. Some of these components are turbine, electrical infrastructure, substructure, and others. Though the wind turbines are increasingly used for power generation, offshore wind turbine technology is still in its early stage of evolution and is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Wind turbines are inclusive of a tower, nacelle, hub, and blades. The size and weight of the components used in wind turbine vary with the electrical capacity of the turbine, rotor dimension and the selection of hub, and blade and nacelle materials and equipment.

MHI Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, GE Renewable Energy, Adwen Offshore Inc., Statoil, Orsted, ABB ltd., Senvion, Sinovel and Petrofac Inc., are some of the prominent players in the offshore wind energy market. The market has the presence of a large number of small-sized to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and the large enterprises. The key players operating in this market have increased their business expansion activities over the recent years to enhance their geographical presence, enter into new ventures, and increase their customer base. This has been the most widely adopted strategy by the players in this market. For instance, in March 2018, MHI Vestas signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with four Taiwanese companies, namely CSMC for wind towers, Tien Li for blade manufacturing, Swancor for composites and resins, and Formosa Plastics Corporation for materials for blade manufacturing.

Request for Sample Report:https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=534&type=download



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 30 players in the offshore wind energy ecosystem and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 10 leading companies which include MHI Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, GE Renewable Energy, Adwen Offshore Inc., Statoil, Orsted, ABB ltd., Senvion, Sinovel, and Petrofac Inc., among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the global offshore wind energy market size in terms of revenue from 2017-2023 and what will be with the growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023?

What is the dominant component used in the offshore wind turbine for power generation?

What is the revenue generated by the different component, such as turbine, substructure, electrical infrastructure, and others?

What is the market size of offshore wind turbines for different locations such as shallow water, transitional water, and deep water?

What is the offshore wind energy market size for different regions on the basis of various locations and components?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to countries included in different geographical regions?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry by analyzing the futuristic scenario of offshore wind energy?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for offshore wind turbines during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global offshore wind energy market?

What kind of new strategies is adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the offshore wind energy market by analyzing their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Related Reports:

Asia-Pacific Wind Energy Market Outlook: Estimation & Forecast, 2015-2020

Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Market Outlook: Estimation and Forecast, 2015-2020

About BIS Research:

BIS Research (Business Intelligence and Strategy Research) is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 315,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686



Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/3720474

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch