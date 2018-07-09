AmeriCann, Inc.: Americann Partnership with C3RN Commences Cannabis Research In Massachusetts

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), an agricultural-technology company that is developing the next generation of eco-friendly state-of-the-art greenhouse cannabis cultivation and processing properties, announced today that it is leading a research pilot study in Massachusetts. The research is led by Cannabis Community Care and Research Network (C3RN) in collaboration with UMass Dartmouth.

AmeriCann, through its Preferred Partner BASK, Inc. ("BASK"), is conducting research studies with C3RN who is now collaborating with the UMass Dartmouth Charlton College of Business. The first study launched is an anonymous national cannabis consumer and patient survey, with a focus on the Massachusetts market.

Information from this national anonymous cannabis survey will be used to improve the understanding of the consumer and patient populations as the new legal adult-use markets open across the United States and in Massachusetts. AmeriCann intends to incorporate the research finding, with a better understanding of the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, to improve product offerings including AmeriCann's Solanna line of products and will help target specific medical conditions.

The survey is aimed to better understand consumer/patient demographics, attitudes, choices, methods of consumption, and knowledge of cannabis products in legal cannabis states. The study tools were designed with input from researchers at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, UMass Dartmouth, and C3RN's team of researchers, data scientists, and industry experts. The study was approved by the UMass Dartmouth Institutional Review Board (IRB) and findings are planned to be published in a leading peer-reviewed journal and other leading conferences and forums.

BASK is first of C3RN's study partners in Massachusetts. In addition to two other well respected Massachusetts dispensaries, C3RN is also partnering with three clinical providers for the study, Dr. Ben Caplan of the CED Foundation, Dr. Dustin Sulak, Healer.com, and Dr. Ryan Zaklin to launch the survey locally in Massachusetts.

AmeriCann is developing the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC), a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing development in the midst of the rapidly growing Massachusetts medical cannabis market. The MMCC project is approved for 1 million square feet, which will be developed in phases and is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced cultivation facilities in the nation.

C3RN was formed in January 2017 to establish a Virtual Cannabis Center of Excellence (CoE). The virtual CoE is a global collaborative network of academics, cannabis industry, healthcare providers, and consumers/patients to advance cannabis science, research, and best practices. The overall goal of C3RN's work is to break down silos and advance open science, connect stakeholders to share best practices and research findings. C3RN is committed to uphold the scientific and ethical integrity of all studies conducted, data, and best practices housed within the virtual CoE.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has begun awarding licenses to businesses that will provide cannabis access to consumers over 21 years of age, in addition to the existing medical cannabis market. Industry experts believe it will become the epicenter for cannabis innovation and research for the entire northeast US with annual sales of over $1 billion by 2020.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN) is a publicly traded agricultural technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann, Inc. is a Certified B Corp, an acknowledgment of the Company's commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. AmeriCann became the first public cannabis company to earn this respected accreditation. More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo.

About Cannabis Community Care and Research Network (C3RN)

Cannabis Community Care and Research Network (C3RN) is a public benefit corporation based out of Somerville, MA that specializes in providing high-quality research and analytic services related to the impacts of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis. As a social justice-oriented research and analytics company, C3RN specializes in designing, monitoring, and evaluating models of integrating adult-use and medical cannabis to positively impact social, clinical, and public health outcomes. C3RN has over 80 years of collective experience in cannabis, healthcare, life sciences, chemistry, public health, data science, and academic research. C3RN provides cannabis and health research and data analytic services, and consulting around cultivation, extraction, life sciences, technology, and medical cannabis patient care. C3RN runs a monthly Cannabis Science, Education, and Networking series in Massachusetts to showcase the latest cannabis innovations, evidence, and best practices. For more information about C3RN's research, events, and services, please visit: www.cannaresearchnetwork.com. Contact Dr. Marion McNabb, CEO of C3RN at marion@c3researchnetwork.com for more information.

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC)

AmeriCann's flagship project, The Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, is approved for nearly 1,000,000 square feet of medical cannabis cultivation and processing in Freetown, Massachusetts. The state-of-the-art, sustainable, greenhouse project will consist of multiple planned phases for tenants in the Massachusetts medical marijuana market. Voters in Massachusetts approved legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana in November of 2016. The state is on track to open the first cannabis storefronts for Adult-Use by July 1, 2018, making Massachusetts the first state in the Northeast to legalize adult-use cannabis.

AmeriCann's Cannopy System uniquely combines expertise from traditional horticulture, lean manufacturing, regulatory compliance and cannabis cultivation to create superior facilities and procedures. The Company is planning to replicate the Cannopy platform in additional states.

The first phase of the MMCC project consists of 30,000 sq. ft. of cultivation, processing and research facilities.

About Bask, Inc.

Bask, Inc. ("BASK" or "BASK Premium Cannabis") is one of a limited number of vertically integrated medical marijuana companies that is operating in the Massachusetts market. BASK Premium Cannabis has received all necessary approvals to grow, process and dispense medical marijuana to registered patients in the Massachusetts Medical-Use of Marijuana Program. In addition, BASK has received Priority Certification by the Cannabis Control Commission which allows for expedited application processing for Adult-Use Cannabis which is scheduled to start July 1, 2018. BASK is scheduled to be the first business to operate in AmeriCann's Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center. For more information on BASK, visit www.cometobask.com or its social media links below:

Twitter: @baskfairhaven

Instagram: @basksouthcoast

Facebook: @baskfairhaven

Leafly: Leafly Menu

Bask, Inc.

2 Pequod Road

Fairhaven, MA 02719

Email: info@cometobask.com

