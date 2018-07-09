Eros Now, India's premiere Video OTT platform and Gold's Gym, today announced a new partnership in India. Bringing together the best of both worlds entertainment and fitness, Eros Now will offer Gold's Gym fitness enthusiasts entertainment on the go, offering a line up of their leading films, music and originals on users devices to watch while exercising.

The partnership offers Gold's Gym members a flat 60% off on Eros Now's annual subscription, otherwise priced at INR 999 (approximately $14.50). The offer is available for existing as well as new customers at Gold's Gym's 134 fully equipped gyms across 85 cities in India, until December 11, 2018. The association will give users access to Eros Now's extensive catalogue of over 11,000 Bollywood and regional language films, music videos, originals and entertainment shows.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "Eros Now's partnership with Gold's Gym is a fitting example of a brand integration that aims at uplifting the lifestyle choices of people. We are delighted to extend our entertainment library to thecustomers who use Gold's Gym's services across the country. Through this partnership, we hope that consumers have a dynamic fitness experience while consuming entertainment, anytime, anywhere.

"Eros Now is raising the bar in the field of digital entertainment. Gold's Gym is extremely delighted to partner with Eros Now and we believe that offline and online meeting of synergies can definitely help take brand building to an all new level," said Nikhil Kakkar, COO, Gold's Gym India

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 100 million registered users and 7.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

