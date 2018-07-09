Immensa Technology Labs in Collaboration With Consolidated Contractor's Company Revives Concrete Casting Techniques With 3D Printing

LONDON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Immensa Technology Labs, the UAE's leading Additive Manufacturing (AM or 3D printing) company, in collaboration with global leader in the construction industry, Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), has released the result of a world-first joint effort to recover a series of concrete casting techniques with the aid of large-format 3D printing. The 'Sensorial Adaptive Concrete Screen' was developed with NOWlab, the Innovation Department of Berlin-based BigRep.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713482/Consolidated_Contractors_Company_Logo.jpg )



The sensor-embedded screen is made from 3D printed formwork, activated by the simple touch of a hand on the outer surface of the concrete wall, and then turns on and off the functional 3D-printed hexagonal light fixtures in the grid.

Consolidated Contractors Company Manager M.I.S. & Business Processes Re-engineering, Aref Boualwan, said digitization of the construction industry was crucial to meet needs globally. "The age of construction and engineering is dramatically changing - and we are ready at the forefront, working with leading organizations to seize opportunities that will truly transform our industry and society in coming years. The sensors in the screen are remarkable - activated by the touch of a hand, allowing effectively any piece of concrete to become a switch. Architects now have direct control of the development of their designs - this functionalization of a concrete surface is the first of its kind. The potential impact of this technology is limitless - and we are truly proud to present these world-first results with Immensa."

About Consolidated Contractors Company:

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) is a global leader in the engineering and construction industry. Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 65 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry, and currently employs around 172,000 people internationally. The company's landmark construction projects include the Dubai Mall, the Abu Dhabi International Airport - Midfield Terminal Building, residential towers, hotels, power stations, water and sewage treatment plants and networks, and roads and bridges around the world. CCC contributes to the Partnering Against Corruption Initiative of the World Economic Forum, along with the UN Global Compact, to ensure business ethics, anti-bribery policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.

For more information, please contact:

Katie Clift

Specialist in International PR

Asset Ogilvy PR & Entertainment

Mobile: +30-6944-743-417, Email: katie.clift@ogilvy.com

