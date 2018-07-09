Material Handling Systems, Inc. ("MHS"), a leading global provider of advanced automation engineering, equipment and software today announced that it has acquired A2i Systems ("A2i"), a leading, comprehensive integrator of material handling equipment, engineering and services for the warehouse distribution market in North America.

Additionally, MHS announced the completion of its acquisition of VanRiet Material Handling Systems ("VanRiet"), a leading global provider of integration systems, equipment, and after-market services for the European and North American markets.

"The infrastructure required to support e-Commerce globally is immense," said Scott McReynolds, Chief Operating Officer of MHS. "Our vision is to create a best-in-class provider of automated technology across parcel and warehouse and distribution, providing our customers with the capability to efficiently deliver packages to consumers worldwide. With the acquisitions of A2i and VanRiet, MHS has significantly expanded its global reach, warehouse and distribution expertise and automated product portfolio."

"We are immensely proud to join the MHS family," said Bob Cobak and Kyle Hester, co-founders of A2i Systems. "We started A2i Systems as a response to clients who wanted to work with a group of experienced professionals in the Warehouse Distribution market. Together with MHS, we will be able to enhance our full end-to-end warehouse distribution product capabilities, and offer all of our clients a world-class platform that has reach across the parcel and warehouse distribution end-markets in North America, Europe and China."

PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as an Accounting and Tax Advisor and Kirkland Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to MHS. Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

About Material Handling Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Material Handling Systems, Inc. has drawn from its employees' experience and expertise to become a leading global provider of turnkey systems integration and engineering, advanced automation equipment and software and aftermarket services. For more information, please visit http://www.mhsglobal.com.

About A2i Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, A2i Systems is a group of dedicated industry professionals that provide and integrate complex automated material handling and racking solutions in warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities. A2i is dedicated to servicing their clients from consulting services to implementing mechanized solutions to after sale customer service.

