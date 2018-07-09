The "European Battery Management Systems Market: By Components; By Topology; By Products; By Application; By End-User Industry; By Country Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery management systems manage and protect the cells in a battery pack. These manage the rechargeable batteries by monitoring the state of the device and data thus ensuring long life battery and protecting the battery from damage. These comprise of functional blocks that include cell voltage monitor, real time clock, temperature monitors, microcontroller and others. Advantages such as prevention of batteries from voltage fluctuations and over charging, optimizing and monitoring real time condition of battery thus enabling prolonged life of batteries will result for the market growth. The key drivers attributed to the growing demand for battery management systems market include increasing demand for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and growing consumption of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics coupled with technical advancements.

The global battery management systems are classified on the basis of various parameters. On the basis of components the market is classified hardware and software, hardware further classified into power module, battery and DC/DC converter. On the basis of battery type the market is classified into lithium batteries, advanced lead-acid batteries, nickel-based batteries and photovoltaic batteries. On the basis of industry the market is segmented into automotive, telecom, power systems, military defence, medical, marine, industrial, consumer electronics and aerospace.

Sample companies profiled:

Elithion Inc

Vecture Inc

Linear Technology Corporation

Valence Technology Inc



Nuvation Engineering

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Market Strategic Analysis

6. By Component

7. By Topology

8. By Products

9. By Application

10. By End-User Industry

11. By Country

12. Market Entropy

13. Company Profiles

