Malaysia Airlines Enrich and Loylogic Announce the Launch of Loylogic's New BUY Miles Solution

Members of Malaysia Airlines' Frequent Flyer Program Enrich can now purchase Enrich Miles via Loylogic's new Buy Miles Solution to get to their flight reward even faster

Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, and Enrich the frequent flyer program of Malaysia Airlines have partnered to implement the new Loylogic Buy Miles Solution. The collaboration kicks off the launch of Loylogic's new cutting-edge Buy Miles platform, which enables members of a loyalty program to acquire more of their program's miles in a fast and seamless way. It is supporting the objective of programs and members alike, to offer a simple solution, through which the member's miles balance can be increased instantly and without further accrual effort. The possibility to simply buy more miles also plays an important role in ensuring the greatest member engagement of a program and its ROI.

With Buy Miles, Enrich members are now able to purchase additional miles online, directly through the Malaysia Airlines website or the Enrich members portal. These acquired miles can be utilized immediately to redeem 'award flights' on Malaysia Airlines, oneworld airlines and Enrich partner airlines. Alternatively, members can also use these miles to add more comfort to their travel by redeeming them for upgrades, lounge access vouchers and in-flight shopping. To celebrate this new partnership and strategic miles acquisition option, Enrich members will benefit from a 30% bonus miles offer during the launch period.

Malaysia Airlines' Head of Customer Experience, Lau Yin May said: "Enrich is excited to bring this accelerator feature to our members and give them the flexibility and more options in accumulating miles. We are proud to be introducing this service via our partnership with Loylogic, in our continuous efforts to enhance our offerings to our members. With the Enrich Buy Miles platform, nearly four million Enrich members are now able to top-up their Enrich Miles balance online with just a few clicks, at their own convenience, at any time any day. This empowers our members to have more control over their rewards experience and enjoy more of what Enrich has to offer."

Dominic Hofer, CEO of Loylogic expresses his excitement: "We are thrilled to launch our new Buy Solution together with the loyalty team of Enrich and a strong partner like Malaysia Airlines. For Loylogic, entering the Buy, Gift, Transfer Miles (BGT) business is a strategic move to serve our clients more holistically. We decided to take this step following repeated demand from our loyalty program clients and prospects. We see a good opportunity to enter this market by offering leading frequent flyer programs globally with a low cost BGT model, while offering a state of the art loyalty solution in superior UX. Today, we are proud to launch with such a powerful brand program like Enrich from Malaysia Airlines in Asia."

About Enrich

Enrich, the frequent flyer programme of Malaysia Airlines brings you a world of privileges, lifestyle rewards, and priority service. Earn Enrich Miles when you fly with Malaysia Airlines, oneworld member airlines and Enrich partner airlines. You can also earn Enrich Miles when you convert your credit card points, book a hotel stay, rent a car, shop, and so much more. Redeem Enrich Miles for flights, seat upgrades, and Vouchers for in-flight shopping and access to Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounges. Enjoy rewarding travel and lifestyle experiences as you unlock more benefits each time you move up the next Enrich Elite tier. Visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and sign up with Enrich to enjoy a world of rewards.

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behavior - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved more. For more information please visit www.loylogic.com

