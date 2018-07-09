Vivo Launches the Truly Bezel-less NEX Flagship in International Markets

Taking the World's First Elevating Front Camera and Truly Bezel-less Display Global,

NEX Brings a Vision of the Future to Consumers Around the World

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo today announced its plans to launch its NEX flagship in Russia, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan this month, following its success in mainland China. With the notch-free Ultra FullView Display, NEX fulfills the bezel-less dream and features an industry-leading 91.24% screen-to-body ratio, thanks to multiple industry-first technologies including Elevating Front Camera. As Vivo's latest premium line-up, the launch of NEX is a major milestone in the company's global growth strategy as it expands the current product portfolio into international markets.

"Vivo NEX enjoyed huge buzz from international media during its launch and we are excited to bring this ground-breaking series to more markets. After many long months developing a host of new breakthrough technologies to realize this vision of the future smartphone, we are delighted to bring it to our international users," said Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo.

"Since our first entry into international markets in 2014, we have dedicated ourselves to providing consumers with innovative and stylish products that meet their lifestyle needs. With NEX, we are confident that we can inspire and empower more consumers globally with NEX to reimagine the future mobile experience," he added.

Designing a Truly Bezel-Less Experience for Users around the World

The new flagship series NEX is Vivo's premium series of smartphones and is the ultimate representation of innovation in design, performance, as well as cutting-edge technologies including notch-free Ultra FullView Display, Elevating Front Camera, Screen SoundCasting Technology and Vivo's 3rd generation In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology that has improved in both accuracy and speed.

From being the first to put a Hi-Fi audio chip in a smartphone, launching the world's thinnest smartphone at the time of its release, to taking the first In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology to market, time and again Vivo has revolutionized and propelled mobile user experience to another level.

Vivo currently has a presence in18 markets, and has several R&D centers worldwide, including dedicated AI research centers, to push forward research and commercialization in the area of AI.

About Vivo

A global smartphone brand focused on introducing perfect sound quality and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology, Vivo develops innovative and stylish products for consumers around the world. Vivo currently has several R&D centers worldwide, including the United States (San Diego), and China (Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Beijing). As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, Vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle.

