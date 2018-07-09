MECO Ushers In a More Efficient and Environmentally Friendly Future for Water Purification

THE FUTURE OF WATER IS CLEAR

MANDEVILLE, Louisiana, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking advantage of technology developed in recent years, MECO announces smartANALYTICS as a means of connecting its water purification machines and systems with big data analytics and in house expertise. While data acquisition and trending has been commonplace throughout the industry, MECO smartANALYTICS is designed to be predictive and supportive of clients' needs for optimizing operation of their water system.

MECO smartANALYTICS enables substantial amounts of operating data to be continuously profiled against design data and other identical or similar systems in the field. Big data and profiling provides the ability to see minute changes or patterns more readily and hence quickly provide information to customers such that they can optimize performance, avert unscheduled downtime and proactively engage resources as necessary.

"Predictive maintenance is better than reactive," said George Gsell, MECO President. "If one considers the overall footprint of a water purification system it can be quite involved. In addition to energy consumption and water recovery rates, there can be chemical consumptions, cleanings, and membrane life and filter disposals. With the information at hand, our team is able to share knowledge and best practices.

"Water purification is critical to so many different industries. This technology enables us to be more closely connected to our clients, to service their needs more proactively and aid them in operating their plants in the most proficient manner."

For more information on MECO smartANALYTICS, visit www.meco.com/meco-smart-analytics.

About MECO:

MECO is a manufacturer of engineered products for water purification serving multiple industries. MECO is also the world's leading producer of water purification plants for offshore oil and gas platforms and the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries where ultra-pure water is the primary ingredient in the drug manufacturing process. MECO also provides advanced water purification systems to the U.S. Armed Forces. MECO is a Louisiana-based company with facilities in Houston, Texas, Mandeville, La., Limerick, Ireland, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. For more information, visit www.meco.com.

