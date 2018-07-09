The Italian Council of Ministers said that Sicily's temporary suspension of all approvals for large-scale wind and solar project is unconstitutional.The Italian Council of Ministers has decided to challenge the Regional Stability Law issued by Siciliy in May, with which a moratorium on large-scale solar projects was enforced until September 8. The Italian Cabinet said the new provisions for the temporary suspension of all authorizations awarded to large-scale wind and solar projects are not complying with Article 41 of Italy's constitution, which states that private economic enterprise is free, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...