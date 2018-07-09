Tier1CRM Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

Theresa Elamparo to Lead Global Brand and Marketing Strategy

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier1CRM ("Tier1"), a leading provider of cloud-based customer relationship management ("CRM") solutions for the capital markets industry, announced today the hiring of Theresa Elamparo as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Elamparo will lead all marketing efforts supporting the expansion of Tier1's unique brand and market position and will build out Tier1's corporate communications program for prospects, clients and partners in line with Tier1's broader expansion plans. She will be based in New York.

Elamparo joins Tier1 with more than 20 years of broader marketing expertise and over 13 years of financial services-specific industry experience. She has held senior marketing roles for multiple capital markets solution providers, most recently at Ipreo, where she led the firm's global capital markets marketing strategy. Prior to Ipreo, she served in senior marketing roles at Investment Technology Group and Tradeweb Markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Theresa to Tier1," said Mark Notten, Tier1 Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "She brings a track record of developing strategic marketing programs within the capital markets industry to drive growth and ROI. Hiring Theresa is further demonstration of our commitment to investing in our sales and marketing organization to drive and accelerate our continued growth and success in leading the capital markets industry forward toward better sell-side and buy-side connectivity."

"It is an exciting time to join Tier1," said Elamparo. "Capital markets participants are faced with constant evolution and change, and for a decade Tier1 has effectively delivered leading workflow management solutions specifically for the capital markets industry. I am honored to be part of a leadership team that is committed to delivering excellence through innovative software products that meet the needs of a dynamic environment."

About Tier1CRM

Tier1CRM is a leader in capital markets CRM. Built on top of the Salesforce Platform, Tier1's flagship product, ACE, is an HTML application suite that helps sell-side and buy-side clients generate new revenue opportunities, improve customer service, and achieve greater efficiency across the organization. Tier1 gives clients a "single pane of glass" view into client and employee activity and is currently utilized by tens of thousands of users across the sales and trading, corporate and investment banking, and investment management landscape. Visit us at http://www.tier1crm.com (http://www.tier1crm.com).

