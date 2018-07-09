IncMan Security, Orchestration, Automation and Response Platform Cited for Ability to Increase Revenues, Lower Operational Costs and Deliver More Value

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced its IncMan SOAR platform is profiled in a new report by 451 Research for enabling managed security services providers (MSSPs) to reduce the time and complexity required to respond, contain and eliminate cybersecurity threats. According to 451 Research, DFLabs provides MSSPs with a broad set of capabilities to streamline and scale operations, improve efficiency and create new revenue streams.

The 451 Research Impact Report, "DFLabs brings security automation and orchestration to MSSPs," was published on June 5 and can be downloaded at https://www.dflabs.com/451-dflabs-brings-security-automation-orchestration-mssps.

"MSSPs need advanced capabilities to manage, measure and maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations, and aggregate analyst knowledge. But they often lack the resources to build these on their own," said Aaron Sherrill, Senior Analyst at 451 Research. "DFLabs SOAR platform addresses these challenges with support for granular risk factors, machine learning, semi to full automation, incident triage, playbooks and built-in integrations to over 100 cybersecurity tools, enabling MSSPs to accelerate responses to the threats facing their customers."

DFLabs IncMan is the only SOAR platform capable of full security incident lifecycle automation. Its patented R3 Rapid Response Runbooks use hundreds of automated actions to provide workflows and execute a variety of data enrichment, notification, containment and custom actions based on complex, stateful and logical decision making. This accelerates the ability of responders to assess, investigate and hunt for threats. Runbooks also collect and facilitate knowledge transfer between incident response (IR) and SOC teams.

"For MSSPs, trying to knit together a complex set of siloed security products to automate orchestration and response workflows is expensive, difficult and does not scale," said Michele Zambelli, CTO of DFLabs. "As this 451 Research report shows, our purpose-built SOAR platform provides MSSPs with a comprehensive set of capabilities to manage security operations for thousands of customers with fewer analysts. We help MSSPs grow their business and margins, with automation and machine learning."

About 451 Research

451 Research is a preeminent information technology research and advisory company. With a core focus on technology innovation and market disruption, we provide essential insight for leaders of the digital economy. More than 100 analysts and consultants deliver that insight via syndicated research, advisory services and live events to over 1,000 client organizations in North America, Europe and around the world. 451 Research analysts cover emerging technology segments such as cloud computing, datacenter technologies and mobility. Clients of the company - at vendor, investor, service-provider and end-user organizations rely on 451 Research, insight to support both strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of The 451 Group. For more information, visit www.451research.com.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

