Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (TSXV: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to report that as a result of the Company's special sales events hosted in 4 cities across Canada, it has posted very strong revenue in a previously untested sales vertical during the last two weeks of June 2018.

During the month of June, the Company hosted 4 weekend events promoting brand awareness, contributing to significant sales above and beyond traditional stylist parties. The events took place in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Edmonton and Vancouver, with each event producing an average of $40,000 in sales, producing a total of $160,000 in only 8 days.

Due to the positive results of these pop-up events, averaging approximately $20,000 per day in revenue, the Company will be hosting several more across Canada in the coming weeks, while preparing the road map to enter into the United States.

Traci Costa, Founder, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "The gross sales from the four cities taking place in on-location sale events amounted to close to $160,000, which shows the continuing impact our brand is making. We're very excited to see our marketing initiatives provide concrete results for Peekaboo Beans, and we aim to continue delivering innovative promotions moving forward. We will be continuing these successful events, including locations within the United States where the Company is starting to see growth in specific areas."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a Canadian public company with a majority female Board of Directors, producing high-quality, ethically manufactured children's apparel. Peekaboo Beans is sold exclusively through its direct-sales network of stylists or independent sales representatives. In line with its mission, Peekaboo Beans develops custom fabrics and designs its apparel to promote play in children's lives. Through the direct-sales model, Peekaboo Beans trains women to be entrepreneurs, build a business and generate income on their own terms.

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.