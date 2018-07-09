sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,60 Euro		-0,17
-1,23 %
WKN: A1H68U ISIN: US29269A1025 Ticker-Symbol: 9EY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOCYTE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDOCYTE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,50
13,61
16:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDOCYTE INC
ENDOCYTE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDOCYTE INC13,60-1,23 %