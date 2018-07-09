Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Purchase of Own Shares 09-Jul-2018 / 14:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 9 July 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Purchase of Own Shares Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that on 5 July 2018 and 9 July 2018, the Company completed the purchase of 250,000 of its Ordinary Shares in total, at an aggregate price of 5.45 pence per share. The purchases were made in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and with the Board's authority. The Board is satisfied on reasonable grounds that immediately after the acquisition the value of the Company's assets will exceed its liabilities and the Company will be able to pay its debts as they fall due. The Company advises that, following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital remains unchanged at 123,298,610 ordinary shares. The total number of ordinary shares with voting rights is now 117,648,610, and 5,650,000 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The figure of 117,648,610 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100 Luther Pendragon Ltd (Media Relations) Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com [1] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 5727 EQS News ID: 702759 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=702759&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

