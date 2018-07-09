sprite-preloader
Miami International Holdings Reports Record Activity for June 2018; Exchange Group and MIAX PEARL Set New Daily and Monthly Records

PRINCETON, New Jersey, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported the June 2018 trading activity for its two fully electronic options exchanges - MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 37.1 million contracts in June 2018 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,767,929 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 10.23%.

Detailed volume statistics are as follows:


Trading Volume for MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL,
Monthly Comparison

Year-to-Date Comparison

Total Options Contracts

June 2018

June 2017

% Chg

May 2018

% Chg

1H 2018

1H 2017

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22


22


125

125


U.S. Equity Options Industry

363,069,104

336,306,793

8.0%

366,176,065

-0.8%

2,279,696,180

1,838,739,192

24.0%

MIAX Exchange Group

37,126,509

21,251,182

74.7%

36,677,275

1.2%

200,790,196

112,340,932

78.7%

MIAX Options

16,834,469

17,911,648

-6.0%

17,106,469

-1.6%

102,872,083

104,066,442

-1.1%

MIAX PEARL

20,292,040

3,339,534

507.6%

19,570,806

3.7%

97,918,113

8,274,490

1083.4%










Options ADV

June 2018

June 2017

% Chg

May 2018

% Chg

1H 2018

1H 2017

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

17,289,005

15,286,672

13.1%

16,644,367

3.9%

18,237,569

14,709,914

24.0%

MIAX Exchange Group

1,767,929

965,963

83.0%

1,667,149

6.0%

1,606,322

898,727

78.7%

MIAX Options

801,641

814,166

-1.5%

777,567

3.1%

822,977

832,532

-1.1%

MIAX PEARL

966,288

151,797

536.6%

889,582

8.6%

783,345

66,196

1083.4%










Market Share

June 2018

June 2017

% Chg

May 2018

% Chg

1H 2018

1H 2017

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

10.23%

6.32%

61.8%

10.02%

2.1%

8.81%

6.11%

44.2%

MIAX Options

4.64%

5.33%

-12.9%

4.67%

-0.7%

4.51%

5.66%

-20.3%

MIAX PEARL

5.59%

0.99%

462.8%

5.34%

4.6%

4.30%

0.45%

854.5%

Other news and achievements include:

  • MIAX PEARL
    • New daily record for contracts executed during June 2018
      • 1,353,866 contracts executed on June 25, 2018
    • New monthly record for contracts executed during June 2018
      • 20,292,040 contracts executed
    • New monthly market share record during June 2018
      • 5.59% of OCC national volume in equity options
  • MIAX Exchange Group
    • New monthly record for contracts executed during June 2018
      • 37,126,509 contracts executed jointly on MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL
    • New monthly market share record during June 2018
      • 10.23% of OCC national volume in equity options

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Dominique Prunetti-Miller


(609) 897-1465


dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL and together with MIAX Options, the MIAX Exchange Group), two fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on over 2,800 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 17.03 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 25.12 and 54.76 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL launched trading operations on February 6, 2017 and currently lists and trades options on over 2,800 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.08 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 28.73 and 49.26 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global.

In addition to MIAX PEARL and MIAX Options, MIH is the parent holding company of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies), MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald). MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America. MIAX Emerald is MIH's third options exchange and is expected to launch in Q1 2019, pending SEC approval.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of MIH, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current facts of MIH, together with its subsidiaries, including MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL (collectively, the Company). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company; the competitive position of the Company; potential growth opportunities available to the Company; the expectation with respect to securities, options and future markets and general economic conditions; the effects of competition on the Company's business; and the impact of future legislation and regulatory changes on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.


