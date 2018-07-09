Lectra and Drapers Hold an Interactive Masterclass in London

BRADFORD, England, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

3D modelling and fitting in today Fashion Industry

Lectra, the technology partner for companies using fabrics and leather, recently hosted a technology innovation masterclass in association with Drapers, to focus on the very latest leading edge solutions to support product development and drive business transformation for fashion and apparel companies.

Chaired by Rebecca Thomson, Head of commercial content at Drapers, the Masterclass welcomed delegates from some of the UK's leading fashion brands and retailers, as well as top universities. Notable industry attendees included senior executives from companies such as Ted Baker, Boden, Debenhams, Pretty Green, F&F & Asos.com.

The objective of Masterclass was to discuss how 3D prototyping can help businesses improve speed to market, reduce sampling, support and improve critical path, improve and standardize fit and in turn decrease returns. All of which have a direct positive impact on revenues and profitability. A live demonstration showed the audience how Modaris , Lectra 3D patternmaking and grading solution provides the latest innovation, best practices and opportunities for improvement to help fashion and apparel pattern developers increase efficiency with greater accuracy.

Craig Crawford, IT strategist, Crawford IT, gave an overview of the technology trends in the sector. The companies must understand the value and the need of latest technology implementation. Time to market is fundamental and those companies who are slow to adopt new technologies can be left behind.

"The question isn't why 3D but when! Early adopters have proven its worth on fit approval, sample reduction, costing scenarios, better product assortments and supply chain collaboration. I believe we will quickly see 3D achieving mass adoption in wholesale sales collaboration. As interoperability and the convergence of gaming and cinematography tech continue, 3D direct to consumer will become the new normal route to market. And the size of the prize with this -- make to order solving our industry's inventory problem!" Craig Crawford said.

Jovita Balseviciene, Fashion Consultant, Lectra, showcased the different possibilities of Modaris, demonstrating how it is easy to change the fitting of a garment, the following pattern and all the different benefits of the solution.

A panel discussion also took place: Fiona Graham, Head of Product Technology, Debenhams, Penelope Norman, Lecturer - Digital Fashion, Arts University of Bournemouth, Craig Crawford, and Jean-Patrice Gros, Managing Director, Lectra UK and Northern Europe answered questions around the future of fashion and where 3D is heading: they discussed how much the 3D technology is influencing the market at the moment, the popularity of 3D solutions and how it is perceived in the fashion and apparel industry. The audience's interest was peaked when the debate turned to the new generation of students, how comfortable they are with 3D technology and how much they appreciate the possibility to be more sustainable and reduce waste in the process.

Jean-Patrice Gros closed the morning with a wrap up presentation about the new mega trends influencing the fashion and apparel industry and how much it is important to be part of the fourth industrial revolution. "It has been a fantastic morning, I was particularly impressed by the level of enthusiasm and engagement from the audience, who represented a broad spectrum of both market sectors and business functions. It was so valuable to hear first-hand how technology can help businesses to succeed with their challenges," he concluded.

