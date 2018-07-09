Cryptocurrency News & Market Summary
Investors finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel last week, with cryptos soaring across the board. No one quite knows what kicked off the rally-as it could have been any of the stories we discuss below-but the net result was positive.
Of course, prices won't stay on this rocket ride forever. I expect to see a resurgence of volatility in short order, because the market is moving as a single unit. Everything is rising in tandem.
This tells me that investors are simply "buying the dip" rather than identifying which cryptos have enough real-world value to outlive the crash.
So if you want to know when.
