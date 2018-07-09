Folgendes Bezugsrecht ist vom 10.07.2018 bis einschliesslich 19.07.2018 auf Xetra Frankfurt handelbar:

The following subscription right will be tradable on Xetra Frankfurt from 10.07.2018 until 19.07.2018:



ISIN Mnemonic Longname Minimum Tradable Unit

DE000A2LQUH0 CC1R Consus Real Estate AG BZR 0,001



Fuer weitere Details wenden Sie sich bitte an Xetra Helpdesk unter 0049 69 211 11400.

For further details please call Xetra Helpdesk under 0049 69 211 11400.