09.07.2018 | 16:16
PR Newswire

Crypto Coins Compared: The Final Word on Which Coin Does it all - CoinGeek Research

LONDON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Since its inception in 2008, Bitcoin ushered in a wave of digital coins built on decentralized peer-to-peer network-the blockchain. To date, there are over 1,600 cryptos in existence, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Crypto Coins Comparison

Many coins have some use, some have no use at all, but only one covers everything.

Here at CoinGeek, we compared eight cryptocurrencies-Bitcoin Cash (BCH), BTC, ETH, XMR, LTC, XRP, DASH, and IOTA-from the top 15 coins by market capitalization to find out which of these has the best attributes of a functional cryptocurrency.

Want to delve deeper?: CoinGeek's full article goes deeper still.

Want to get involved?: Join the bComm Association for free or find out more during CoinGeek Week in November this year.


