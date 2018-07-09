The "Europe Polypropylene Market: By Application; By Country Forecast 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polypropylene (PP) market is the second largest volume polymer business in the world today, making up 25% of global polymer demand. Less competitive regions will have to adapt through supply rationalizations or with new product and process innovations. Polypropylene, also known as polypropene, is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications including packaging and labelling, textiles, stationery, plastic parts and reusable containers of various types. As the crude oil prices are capricious in nature and are directly linked with polypropylene; it is creating pandemonium in European polypropylene market in terms of production, demand, supply, exports and imports.

Polypropylene market has been segmented in to by application and by country. Propane is one of the most important feedstock in Europe accounting for approximately 70% of the propylene market, which in turn is used in the manufacturing of polypropylene. Polypropylene products permeates a wide range of items and include almost every sphere of life such as clothing, construction, furniture, agriculture, automobiles, packaging and many more. With growing population, the demand for these sectors has seen an upsurge in the recent past. The increased consumption of plastic products from major developing applications with rapid industrialization is considered as the key driver for the rise of demand in European market.

Company Profiles

Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

Exxonmobil Corporation

Borealis Ag

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Polypropylene Market Market Overview

2. Europe Polypropylene Market

3. Europe Polypropylene Market- Trade Analysis

4. Market Share Analysis, By Production Capacity

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Germany Polypropylene Market

8. France Polypropylene Market

9. Poland Polypropylene Market

10. United Kingdom Polypropylene Market

11. Russia Polypropylene Market

