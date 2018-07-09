Team Expansion across West Coast Region to Meet Business Growth

Cherish PR, an independent PR agency at the heart of the digital economy, today announces its global expansion in the West Coast, USA. Seasoned PR Consultant, Rhian Humphries, has joined the Cherish PR team as their new West Coast Consultant and brings with her a wealth of regional experience, specialising in securing quality coverage for fast-growing companies and launching innovative start-ups.

Humphries is located in Los Angeles and will work closely with the Cherish PR team located in Paddington, London, for multi-geo and regional PR campaigns for clients.

Originally from the UK, Humphries is a graduate of the University of Warwick and has previously launched many apps including TaxFyle, Grabr, Sunbasket and TouchPress's Elmer the Elephant, and was hired as a media relations strategist and consultant at FinTech giant, SoFi. In addition, Humphries has experience in creating and executing successful campaigns for consumer technology and lifestyle clients.

Rebecca Oatley, founder of Cherish PR, comments, "Rhian is an experienced PR consultant who has represented several of Cherish's clients in the US and specifically West Coast markets. It's been a great working relationship and we're now really excited for Rhian to bring her skills, regional knowledge and tech market expertise to the expanding Cherish team."

"Companies rarely trade in one region anymore. As our clients expand so do our services and having US capabilities is a natural next step. Rhian will work alongside Cherish's London based team and will support the OverThere network of boutique PR agencies across the tech hubs of the West Coast."

To find out more information about Humphries and experience, read our latest blog here: http://www.cherishpr.com/2018/07/09/west-coast-pr/.

About Cherish PR

Cherish PR is an independent communications consultancy at the heart of the digital economy. Established in 2003 by Rebecca Oatley, Cherish works with innovative business and emerging brands to shape their PR for the mobile and digital age. Combining communications consultancy with high profile media and influencer relations, content, social and partnerships, Cherish provides integrated campaigns for a growing client base.

