Airway Management Devices Market Worth 2.10 billion USD by 2023

According to a new market research report "Airway Management Devices Market by Type (Supraglottic Device (LMA & Oropharyngeal Airway), Infraglottic Device (Tracheostomy Tube and ET Tube), Resuscitators, Laryngoscope), End User (OR & ICU), Patient Age (Adult and Pediatric) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.60 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Browse 70 market data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Airway Management Devices Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/airway-management-device-market-116806061.html

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for emergency care, and high incidence of preterm babies.

By type, infraglottic devices to hold the largest share of the market in 2018

Based on type, the Airway Management Devices Market is segmented into supraglottic airway management devices, infraglottic airway management devices, resuscitators, laryngoscopes, and other airway management devices such as stylets, bronchial blocking tubes, lumen tubes, and suction devices. In 2018, the infraglottic devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the high demand for emergency care and rising geriatric population across the globe.

By end user, the operating rooms segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

Based on end user, the Airway Management Devices Market is segmented into operating rooms, emergency care departments, intensive care units, and other end users such as paramedics, home care, ambulance services, and fire-fighting groups. In 2018, the operating rooms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and rising surgical procedures.

By patient age, the adult patients segment to hold the largest market share in 2018

Based on patient age, the Airway Management Devices Market is segmented into adult patients and pediatric patients/neonates. In 2018, the adult patients segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of geriatric population.

North America to dominate the market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Airway Management Devices Market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increase in emergency department visits, and rising geriatric population are contributing to the large share of North America.

The key players in the global Airway Management Devices Market are Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Medical (US), Teleflex (US), Ambu (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Flexicare (US), Verathon (US), Olympus (Japan), Intersurgical (UK), SunMed (US), Vyaire Medical (US), and VBM Medizintechnik (Germany).

Airway Management Devices Market

