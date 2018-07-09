While overall global investment in clean energy saw a decrease of just 1% YoY in the first half of 2018, solar's share dropped 19% following changes to China's PV policy and lower project costs, says Bloomberg NEF (BNEF). It forecasts this trend to continue throughout the year.Wind and energy smart technologies, like electric vehicles and batteries are attracting increasing shares of the clean energy investment pie, with wind snapping up US$57.2 billion of the $138.2 billion invested in 1H 2018 - a 33% increase on the previous year - and energy smart technologies receiving $5.2 billion, up 64%. ...

