sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,58 Euro		+0,59
+4,54 %
WKN: 868053 ISIN: US0296831094 Ticker-Symbol: ADWA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC
AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC13,58+4,54 %