Make American Software Great AgainIn my search for innovative cloud plays, my search yielded American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), a company formed in 1970 but only recently showing promise.AMSWA stock is up 40% this year, including a 21% move during the past month after staging a technical breakout at $13.00, with more to come.Chart courtesy of StockCharts.comThe intriguing fact about.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...