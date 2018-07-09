Klövern AB (publ): Klövern publishes prospectus and applies for listing of hybrid bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm

Klövern AB (publ) announced on 14 June 2018 the issuance of a hybrid bond loan in the total amount of SEK 800 million under a framework amount of SEK 1,500 million. The hybrid bonds have a perpetual tenor and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 600 basis points until the first call date. The hybrid bonds are callable on 21 June 2023 and on every interest payment date thereafter.

Klövern has applied for listing of the hybrid bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bond List. The first day of trading is expected to be 11 July 2018.

Klövern has in relation thereto prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has today on 9 July 2018 been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The prospectus will be available at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (www.fi.se (http://www.fi.se)) and Klövern's (www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se)) respective websites. Paper copies may be obtained at Klövern's office in Nyköping.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 9 July 2018, at 17.00 CEST.

180709 Klövern publishes prospectus and applies for listing... (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2203897/855210.pdf)



