MYPOS OFFERS FASTER PAYMENTS TO CUSTOMERS

myPOS Europe Ltd, a leading card payments provider to small and medium-sized businesses announces its customers can now access Faster Payments in an effort to provide ever quicker and better money transfers.

This changes the game for merchants who use the myPOS service, empowering them to send and receive GBP Payments almost immediately 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 Days a year!

Instant settlement has always been of utmost importance for myPOS, who is among the first and the few providers on the market to guarantee immediate pay-out to the merchants account within seconds from a received payment through its various payment channels.

myPOS is also in the frontline of financial institution participants the SEPA Instant Payment scheme, which creates a pan-European payment structure enabling businesses and individuals to send and receive Euro payments within 10 seconds across 34 European markets.

Now, myPOS clients operating in the UK or dealing with UK partners and suppliers can benefit from instantaneous payments, reducing payment times from three days to typically a few seconds.

myPOS in a nutshell:

Real-time transaction processing

Free e-money account and Business Visa debit card

Online banking platform

No monthly fees or contracts

Portable payment devices with free internet across Europe

Highly competitive transaction fees

AppMarket platform integrating myPOS apps or third-party apps

Memberships and partnerships

myPOS is a member of Vendorcom and is licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), UK.

About myPOS Europe Ltd

myPOS Europe Ltd is a licensed payments provider and processor, registered at 25 Canada Square, Level 33, Canary Wharf London E14 5LB, United Kingdom.

The myPOS package includes a smart POS device, free myPOS account with business VISA card and access to additional merchant services.

www.mypos.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005299/en/

Contacts:

myPOS Europe

Andrew Byrne, COO

andrew.byrne@mypos.com

+44 (0) 7718 658 328