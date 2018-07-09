sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, July 9

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Blackrock Emerging Europe plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: This is a corrective disclosure to highlight the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity detailed within Section 9.

In addition, disclosures at underlying intermediate holding company levels have previously not been submitted. However, disclosures have previously been submitted at the required aggregated parent level of Standard Life Aberdeen plc's affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios.		X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameAggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:05/07/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):09/07/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached16.430.0016.4335,916,028
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		16.570.0016.57

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B0BN1P96N/A5,900,960N/A16.43
SUBTOTAL 8. A5,900,96016.43
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
Exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited16.430.0016.43
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional informationxvi

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

In addition, this disclosure also highlights that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, is above a notifiable threshold. As at the date detailed in Section 5, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC effectively held the delegated voting rights to 16.43% of the shares in Blackrock Emerging Europe plc.

Place of completionAberdeen, United Kingdom
Date of completion09/07/2018

ContactS Beynsberger
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
020 7743 2639

