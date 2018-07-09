KALRAY: INSIDE SECURE TECHNOLOGY CHOSEN TO SECURE KALRAY'S INTELLIGENT PROCESSORS FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES AND NEXT-GENERATION DATA CENTERS

San Francisco and Aix-en-Provence, France, July 9, 2018 - Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announced that Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, licensed the company's Root of Trust (RoT) solution and Multi-Protocol Engine for use in its groundbreaking processors. Kalray's intelligent processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large flow of information, and to react and make decisions in real time, and are designed for autonomous vehicles, drones, healthcare, intelligent datacenters and robotics.

"Having successfully used Inside Secure technology and having great relationship for years, it was natural that we turn to them to access the latest possible security for our new intelligent processors tasked with powering intelligent systems on our two high-potential targeted markets, data centers and autonomous cars," said Stéphane Cordova, vice president of Embedded Business Unit at Kalray.

Inside Secure's RoT solution enables chip makers to provide security features traditionally associated with dedicated security chips inside general-purpose silicon. It's provided as a combination of silicon IP and software and designed as a modular solution so that customers such as Kalray can select the appropriate features. The RoT solution includes secure boot and key storage, cryptographic acceleration, secure debug and code signing.



Unique: A RoT Solution Bundled with a Provisioning Platform

Additionally, the RoT solution can be complemented with a provisioning platform that supports personalization of the device and key loading during the manufacturing process. The multi-protocol engine completes the solution to offload the Central Processing Unit from heavy computing. It offers acceleration for Internet Protocol security (IPsec), Secure Socket Layer (SSL), Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) protocols, offloading CPU(s) and reducing the system's power consumption.

"Kalray stands as one of the latest chip makers to turn to Inside Secure due to our proven, consistent ability to drive trust at the heart of billions of connected devices," said Simon Blake-Wilson, COO at Inside Secure. "A previously existing partner, Kalray's choice to expand their use of Inside Secure technology highlights the strength and reliability of our ever-expanding portfolio. We're pleased to provide security solutions to their processors that will be deployed within some of the latest transportation innovations such as autonomous cars."



ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer of processors for new intelligent systems. As a real disruptive technology, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large flow of information, and to react and make decisions in real time. These intelligent processors are being extensively deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation computer networks, autonomous vehicles, healthcare equipment, as well as drones and robots. The Kalray offering encompasses processors as well as complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008, as a spin-off of the CEA, Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of clients, among which server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers, such as car manufacturers. Visit www.kalrayinc.com.



ABOUT INSIDE SECURE

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris - INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, identity, content, applications and communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com



